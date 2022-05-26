Liverpool receive potential boost in pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni is being chased by Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, but it’s going to be difficult to prise him away from Monaco.

The French midfielder has had an impressive season at Monaco, and Liverpool are considering him as a midfield reinforcement, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested, and according to RMC Sport, Real Madrid is his preferred destination.

However, the report also states that the Spanish giants aren’t willing to meet Monaco’s high demands.

Will Liverpool be able to meet Monaco’s demands?

This could give Liverpool an advantage, as long as they’re willing to splash the cash this summer. Liverpool’s squad is already one of the best in the world, and needs little investment.

If Jurgen Klopp feels his midfield needs upgrading, then going all out on one position might be a smart move. The transfer fee may be significant, but at the age of 22, Liverpool will have a talented midfielder potentially for the next ten years.

Tchouameni has already shown he’s not just a young prospect with potential, but he’s capable of rivalling Liverpool’s current crop of midfielders for a starting spot.

