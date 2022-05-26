Liverpool recently thought major transfer deal was ‘90% done’ until major development

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool reportedly thought they were 90% of the way towards clinching the transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni a couple of weeks ago.

However, it now seems that the France international is set to choose Real Madrid instead after his club allowed him to pick his preferred destination, according to 90min.

Tchouameni has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he’ll be a terrific signing for Los Blancos if they can agree a fee with Monaco, but it’s disappointing news for Liverpool.

The Reds could really have done with bringing in Tchouameni as they never replaced Georginio Wijnaldum after his departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Monaco
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Klopp sends cheeky message to Ancelotti ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash
Shay Given names six players who could join Newcastle this summer
Arsenal ready to pounce for midfielder transfer as 22-year-old tipped to move to the Premier League

Still, it seems increasingly clear that Tchouameni is on his way to the Bernabeu, as he supposedly told his team-mates, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Real’s focus for now will be on beating Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final, but this also looks like a significant victory over the club in the transfer market.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.