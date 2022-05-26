Talks held: Liverpool star expected to respond to transfer offer after Champions League final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich over a potential summer transfer, with the player now expected to give his response after this weekend’s Champions League final match against Real Madrid.

The Senegal international has been a star performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years, and it would be a huge blow for him to leave Anfield for another major European club.

Mane may well feel, however, that he’s achieved all there is to achieve as a Liverpool player, having won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in his career with the Merseyside giants.

Bayern are also a huge name who wouldn’t be easy to turn down, so this latest piece of transfer news from journalist Ekrem Konur will surely have LFC fans worried…

It seems Mane must be thinking over this offer from Bayern, and he’d certainly be a great fit at the Allianz Arena.

This is a big worry for Liverpool as the former Southampton man only has one year remaining on his Reds contract, the same as fellow star player Mohamed Salah.

