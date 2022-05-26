Talks held: Liverpool star expected to respond to transfer offer after Champions League final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich over a potential summer transfer, with the player now expected to give his response after this weekend’s Champions League final match against Real Madrid.

The Senegal international has been a star performer for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years, and it would be a huge blow for him to leave Anfield for another major European club.

Mane may well feel, however, that he’s achieved all there is to achieve as a Liverpool player, having won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in his career with the Merseyside giants.

Bayern are also a huge name who wouldn’t be easy to turn down, so this latest piece of transfer news from journalist Ekrem Konur will surely have LFC fans worried…

? Bayern Munich has held talks with Sadio Mane and expects the Senegalese star to respond after the Champions league final match. ?? #FCBayern ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/qNAw4thdTk — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 26, 2022

It seems Mane must be thinking over this offer from Bayern, and he’d certainly be a great fit at the Allianz Arena.

This is a big worry for Liverpool as the former Southampton man only has one year remaining on his Reds contract, the same as fellow star player Mohamed Salah.