Man United set to reward senior figure with new contract

Manchester United are said to be close to extending the contract of goalkeeper David De Gea until 2025.

This is according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, who has claimed the Red Devils are keen to tie the Spanish shot-stopper down on new terms as the goalkeeper’s current contract expires next summer.

?Manchester United are about to extend the contract of ??David de Gea until 2025.? ?#MUFC https://t.co/VwSXMHH3IW pic.twitter.com/WRyhXDs2xP — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 22, 2022

De Gea has been one of Man United’s best players again this season and is a senior figure in the dressing room having played 377 games for the Manchester club. The Spaniard joined United back in 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson and the new deal will make it 14 years at Old Trafford when it reaches its conclusion.

A smart move from Man United

This is a smart move on United’s behalf as there is still life left in the Spanish shot-stopper, evident in his performances during this campaign. New boss Erik Ten Hag will need some players to lean on for advice about the Manchester club and De Gea can provide that. The Dutchman will also need some stability in key areas and the goalkeeper role is one of very few that doesn’t need changing at present.

De Gea’s chance to leave Man United sailed away a long time ago and there are not many places better to play than Old Trafford when things are going well. The Spaniard will remain until 2025 and look to add to the legacy he has already created at Man United.