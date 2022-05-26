Revealed: Man Utd’s centre-back transfer plans and what it means for Harry Maguire’s future

Manchester United are eyeing up both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres as options at centre-back this summer, but that doesn’t currently look like forcing Harry Maguire out of the club.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the Red Devils’ transfer plans in defence, stating that, despite what’s been reported elsewhere, there is not yet anything advanced on either Timber or Torres.

“Manchester United have discussed Jurrien Timber internally earlier this week with Erik ten Hag. His name is on the list alongside Pau Torres,” Romano reveals in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“Neither negotiation is in an advanced state yet, Manchester United are making their own assessments with Ten Hag.”

Romano also provides an update on Maguire’s future at Old Trafford, with the Man Utd captain set to meet with Ten Hag, though a move doesn’t currently seem to be on the cards.

“So far there are no signs of a departure for Harry Maguire,” Romano says. “The player will have a direct conversation with Ten Hag in the coming days to understand club plans and his future.

“He has been rumoured as an option for Barcelona but so far it is not a realistic option.”

Timber and Torres transfers look essential for Man United

MUFC fans will no doubt be aware of the club’s struggles at the back in the season just gone, and it will surely require an overhaul of personnel in that area of the pitch.

Maguire has been poor, and even Raphael Varane has not had the desired impact so far, while backup players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have never quite looked good enough for a club of this size.

United finished 2021/22 with 56 goals conceded – their highest ever in a Premier League season – and that contributed to their shocking goal difference of zero, as well as their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Goalkeeper David de Gea actually had a very good season, so it’s clearly the defenders in front of him that need to change, and either Timber or Torres look like they’d have the desired impact.