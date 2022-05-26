Manchester United are said to be battling away in their reported bid to land Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

United know they need to improve significantly this summer following a disappointing campaign that left them in sixth place.

New boss Erik ten Hag will want a strong squad heading into his first season, but he is going to have to spend smartly, and that is easier said than done.

That’s something that is being proven in United’s reported chase of Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic.

The 27-year-old is an attractive midfield option, but is going to be very pricey.

According to Quotidiano, United have already seen a £46.7million bid rejected by the Serie A outfit.

It’s added that the Red Devils are planning another bid worth £55million, but that too is likely to be rejected.

Lazio are said to be looking for a bid worth £68million at the very least, having already lowered their asking price for the midfielder.

The question will be whether United can justify spending that much on a midfielder, knowing they have so many areas to improve.