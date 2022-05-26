Man Utd face spending dilemma over transfer target as bid rejected

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are said to be battling away in their reported bid to land Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

United know they need to improve significantly this summer following a disappointing campaign that left them in sixth place.

New boss Erik ten Hag will want a strong squad heading into his first season, but he is going to have to spend smartly, and that is easier said than done.

That’s something that is being proven in United’s reported chase of Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic.

The 27-year-old is an attractive midfield option, but is going to be very pricey.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United handed fresh boost in bid to land La Liga defender
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man Utd could sign star for below release clause, Liverpool have ambitious target for 2023
Chelsea could have key advantage over Barcelona in race for goal machine

According to Quotidiano, United have already seen a £46.7million bid rejected by the Serie A outfit.

It’s added that the Red Devils are planning another bid worth £55million, but that too is likely to be rejected.

MORE: United’s centre-back plans and what it means for Maguire

Lazio are said to be looking for a bid worth £68million at the very least, having already lowered their asking price for the midfielder.

The question will be whether United can justify spending that much on a midfielder, knowing they have so many areas to improve.

More Stories Lazio Manchester United Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Milinkovic-Savic is 27, anything over 45 million is a lot to pay for that age. He is not that special and in terms of what United need it would be a big dent in their budget. Just another case of a Club saying to United pay through the nose like so many have before and the player has turned out to be a flop. Pogba comes to mind, Di Maria, Martial, Wan Bissaka, forget Savic and avoid a mugging.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.