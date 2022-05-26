Manager confirms West Ham star is ready to leave this summer

Croatia national team boss Zlatko Dalic has stated that West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic is ready to leave London on loan this summer.

Vlasic hasn’t been used as much as he would like this campaign being used as a substitute 15 times out of his 31 appearances for the Hammers, in which he has scored just a single goal.

The 24-year-old for obvious reasons is not happy with the amount of game time he is getting and Dalic has revealed details of a conversation he had with the West Ham man, saying “He’s ready in case he needs to be loaned out by West Ham.

“He came to the club that wanted him (West Ham), asked for him and paid for him. But Moyes’s style of play doesn’t suit him.

“He inspired me in training. He’s full of energy. He is aware of his situation. I spoke to him, he said he was ready to fight.”

A loan move for Vlasic could benefit both parties as Michail Antonio is set to be the club’s main striker next season and reports suggest that David Moyes is in the market for another.

Vlasic can also be used on the wing and therefore, the 24-year-old could also stay and “fight” for his place as Dalic suggests