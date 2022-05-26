Manchester United desperate for definitive answer from transfer target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in a hurry to get things moving in the right direction at Old Trafford, but a cornerstone piece of his transfer strategy is holding him up. As ten Hag plans out his summer of recruitment, Manchester United have issued an ultimatum to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Catalan paper Sport, Manchester United have made it clear they want to know whether de Jong is willing to join them this summer. With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic on the way out, ten Hag would consider rebuilding his midfield around de Jong, but won’t wait any longer for his answer.

Barcelona are not courting an offer, but should a large fee be involved it would greatly aid them to strengthen the squad in other areas. Meanwhile de Jong himself has recently made it clear he expects to be at Barcelona next season and has doubts about joining a club not playing Champions League football.

It appears de Jong’s decision could have a domino affect on the transfer market for both of these clubs. In many ways, the deal would be convenient for both clubs, but Barcelona will not want to be seen by the player as actively wishing for his exit in the event he ends up staying.