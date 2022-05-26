Manchester United have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

Ebiowei only signed a short-term deal at relegated Derby, and is set to leave the club this summer due to his contract expiring. The talented youngster impressed during Derby’s unsuccessful battle to stay in the league, and his performances have turned the heads of Premier League clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 18-year-old.

The Derby winger started his career off at Derby in the youth side, where he scored seven goals in as many games. Ebiowei was swiftly promoted to the first team, where he was a key figure in Wayne Rooney’s side towards the end of the season.

None of the aforementioned sides are likely to be offering Ebiowei regular Premier League minutes due to his inexperience, and a loan move back to Derby could be an option.

The youngster will be comfortable at the club, knowing all the staff and players. Young loan players can often take time to settle into a new environment, so a temporary move back to Derby could be a smart idea.