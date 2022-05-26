Manchester United star announces his retirement from football

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has announced his retirement from football.

Grant spent four years at Manchester United without making a single Premier League appearance. The veteran goalkeeper was brought in as an emergency backup behind Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

The 39-year-old has now announced he has retired from professional football, as seen in Manchester United’s tweet below.

Grant finished his career after playing over 500 games, spending the majority of his time in the Championship. Due to restrictions in place, there’s a limit on the amount of players you can have playing in your Premier League squad from abroad. Grant may have been signed to help with Manchester United complying with these regulations, a similar situation to Scott Carson’s involvement with their Manchester rivals.

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Ipswich Town revealed Grant had joined the club as a first-team coach. During the latter years of his career, Grant had been working on his coaching badges, and will now link up with former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, who is the current manager of Ipswich Town.

