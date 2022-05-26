Newcastle have not given up on long-term target wanted by Aston Villa

Newcastle United have not given up on signing long-term target Diego Carlos as the Premier League side looks to add a centre-back this summer.

The Tyneside club spend a lot of time in the January transfer window pursuing the Sevilla defender but the La Liga side would not let the Brazilian go without his release clause being met while they were still involved in La Liga’s title race.

Eddie Howe settled for Dan Burn to help out a centre-back then but the Newcastle boss is set to dive into the market again to strengthen the position ahead of next season.

In January, Carlos himself asked the club to let him leave for Newcastle, and sources have confirmed to 90min that interest and dialogue have persisted from the Premier League club.

Newcastle will face competition from Aston Villa for the Sevilla defender’s signature after a report from The Athletic stated that Villa are exploring the possibility of signing the 29-year-old.

The centre-back position has been an area of concern for Steven Gerrard all season and the former Ranger’s boss is looking to put it right before the new campaign kicks off.

This battle between the two clubs should be interesting as the race heats up for Carlos, who was said to be valued at £60million in January according to 90min.