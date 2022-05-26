Newcastle are interested in signing Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Saliba spent the most recent season on loan at Marseille, and recently earned himself a call up to the France squad.

The French defender was recently named Young Player of the Year in Ligue 1, and his performances have naturally attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to reported Fabrice Hawkins in the tweet below, Newcastle have now entered the race to sign Saliba, alongside Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Bien qu’Arsenal souhaite conserver William #Saliba, Newcastle, Naples et l’Atlético Madrid sont intéressés.

Pablo Longoria et Jorge Sampaoli n’ont pas abandonné l’idée de le faire revenir. — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) May 26, 2022

Arsenal are also reportedly looking to keep hold of their youngster, but they have failed to offer him first-team football since the day he signed. The 21-year-old signed in 2019, but is yet to make a league appearance for the club.

With Ben White, Gabriel, and Rob Holding at the back, it could be difficult for Saliba to fight his way into the Arsenal starting eleven.

If Saliba is enjoying his football, being recognised by his National Team, and playing well, there is little reason for him to leave the Marseille, so if the French club are willing to sign the defender, then a permanent transfer to the French side could be his ideal option.