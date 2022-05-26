Newcastle are considering making a move for two Everton stars this summer, as Eddie Howe plans a squad overhaul.

After their recent takeover, Newcastle will have plenty of money to spend this summer. After a disappointing start to the season before their January signings, the North East club will be looking to continue their effective recruitment.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing Demarai Gray, as they look to add another winger to their squad. The report also lists Brennan Johnson, Moussa Diaby, and Jack Harrison as potential targets.

Football Insider have also reported that Newcastle are interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as they look to take advantage of their poor financial situation.

Newcastle may be interested in the Everton pair, but it’s difficult to see a situation where the Merseyside club will be allowing both players to join a Premier League rival.

Although Everton were battling for relegation this season, it’s an unfamiliar position for them, and you’d expect them to be battling with Newcastle for a mid-table finish next season.

The duo were key to Everton’s survival, with Gray crossing into Calvert-Lewin to score the winner against Crystal Palace, securing Premier League survival.