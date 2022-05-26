Newcastle United have been given a huge boost in their bid to land a new left-back this summer.

The Magpies strengthened at right-back in January signing Kieran Tripper from Atletico Madrid.

And they are now looking to add a full-back on the other side, and once again they are looking to do their shopping in the Spanish capital.

According to various reports, Renan Lodi is attracting their attention, with the Brazilian having fallen down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to Mark Douglas, Lodi is now willing to make the move to St James’ Park, having fallen further behind in the race to start following the January signing of Reinildo Mandava.

The problem is that Atleti are now said to want as much as €50million (£42.4million), and it’s not clear whether Newcastle will spend that much on a left-back.

MORE: Chelsea could accept £25million offer for Newcastle-linked star

The Magpies need to improve a number of positions if they want to achieve their lofty ambitions sooner rather than later.

But they cannot spend ridiculous amounts of money, even with their new-found wealth.

Newcastle still have to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules, and that means they will need to up revenues before they spend huge amounts on new players.