Manchester United could reportedly line up an official offer for the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next week.

The Red Devils are described as having good relations with the player’s camp, and it seems an official approach to his club is now not too far off.

This is according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, with Ralf Rangnick keen on the 24-year-old, though Leipzig are seemingly not ready to sell their star player…

Update #Nkunku: Yes, there is a good contact between #MUFC and the players management. It is said that an official offer could arrive in Leipzig next week. United bosses rate him as very good. Rangnick recommended his transfer as reported. RB still won’t sell. @SkySports ?? https://t.co/mdPAjcUNfM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 26, 2022

Nkunku has just had the season of his life, scoring 35 goals in 52 games in all competitions to earn himself the Bundesliga Player of the Year award.

The France international is now surely ready to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league, and he seems ideal for United’s needs.

MUFC surely need to change things up front as Edinson Cavani is out of contract, Cristiano Ronaldo is turning 38 next season, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are horribly out of form.

It remains to be seen, however, if United can persuade Leipzig to soften their stance on Nkunku, who surely won’t come cheap and who might also be unsure about moving to Old Trafford when there’s no Champions League football on offer there.

The Frenchman has also been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid by Goal.