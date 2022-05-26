Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a £60million transfer bid for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The France international has been one of the stand-out performers in Europe this season, scoring 20 goals and weighing in with 13 assists in the Bundesliga, and it’s unsurprising to see him being the focus of so many transfer gossip stories as we approach the summer.

Goal claim Chelsea are interested in Nkunku and could try hijacking his contract talks with Leipzig, but journalist Ekrem Konur has tweeted a major update on Man Utd’s pursuit of the player, stating that they’re lining up a £60m offer for him…

It remains to be seen if £60m would be enough for the Red Devils to get a deal done, but fans will surely be excited at the prospect of this outstanding talent coming in to work under Erik ten Hag.

United need to freshen things up in attack as only Cristiano Ronaldo impressed in that position in 2021/22, though Chelsea also have an urgent need to make changes in that department.

Romelu Lukaku has flopped at Stamford Bridge, while the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have also not had the desired impact, with Nkunku surely a major upgrade.