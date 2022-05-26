Real Madrid consider potential €100m transfer move for Chelsea target

Real Madrid are reportedly another club who could be in the running to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The in-form France international has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in 2021/22, and Goal claim he’s on Chelsea’s radar ahead of next season, though Real are also admirers of his.

The Spanish giants could certainly do with a marquee signing up front after Kylian Mbappe’s decision to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain with a new contract.

Additional information from El Nacional states that Nkunku is being eyed as a Plan B to Mbappe, and that a deal could cost around €100million.

Christopher Nkunku in action for RB Leipzig
Chelsea appear to be showing more interest at the moment, however, according to Goal, so that could mean Thomas Tuchel finally gets the signing he needs up front.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled since his move from Inter Milan last summer, while the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech also don’t really look good enough for the top end of the Premier League.

