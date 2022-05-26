This summer transfer window is set to be a busy one, with Newcastle’s recent takeover, Manchester United’s potential squad overhaul, and Tottenham’s cash injection.

With the transfer window fast approaching, multiple clubs are getting their business done early, but there are a host of players who could be available in the coming months. After the coronavirus pandemic, many clubs are still suffering financially, so we take a look at ten summer bargains that could be picked up this summer.

1. Marc Cucurella

The Brighton full-back has had an excellent breakthrough season, and the Daily Mail has claimed Cucurella will be available for around £30m this summer. The perfect mix of defensive ability and attacking wing-back threat, the 23-year-old would be an excellent addition to some of the top clubs in the Premier League.

2. Youri Tielemans

The Belgian midfielder hasn’t enjoyed one of his best seasons at Leicester, but he could be picked up at a steal of a price if a club can get him back to playing his best football. According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, Leicester will be demanding between €30-€35m for Tielemans.

3. Memphis Depay

The Dutch forward has been a regular goalscorer throughout his career, except for a short spell at Manchester United. The 28-year-old will reportedly be available for around £17m, according to SPORT.

4. Gavi

Despite his age, Gavi has developed to a mature level, and the Barcelona man has become a regular in their midfield. His release clause stands at £50m, according to El Nacional, which could turn out to be a bargain in the future if the Spaniard continues to progress.

5. Armando Broja

The Chelsea youngster started his season at Southampton on loan, where he impressed multiple European clubs. The Albanian striker is reportedly going to be available for a fee of around £25m, according to GOAL, which could turn out to be a bargain if the 20-year-old carries on his positive progression.

6. Pau Torres

Any club looking to reinforce their defence should look no further than Torres, who according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, would be available for less than his €60m release clause.

7. Raheem Sterling

The England international’s goal record in the Premier League is as consistent as they come. Sterling has managed more than ten league goals in each of his last five seasons, and Real Madrid are reportedly considering a £50m move for him, according to Daily Star. Sterling is out of contract next summer, so the Manchester club could cash in on the 27-year-old.

8. Richarlison

With Everton’s financial difficulties, clubs may look to take advantage by swooping in for some of their valuable players. According to Football Insider, Everton could accept a bid in the region of £50m.

9. Alessandro Bastoni

The Inter Milan defender is a left-sided centre-back, a role in high demand in the modern game. According to Calcio Mercato, Bastoni will be available for around £38m this summer.

10. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker is one of the most prolific to have ever graced the Bundesliga, and despite him reaching the latter stages of his career, he still can’t stop hitting the back of the net. According to Christian Falk, Bayern will demand around €40m for the forward.