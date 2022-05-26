Manchester United in pole position to sign Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly looking the best-placed team to win the race for the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

The Spain international has shown huge promise in La Liga, the Europa League and the Champions League in recent years, and it would make sense for him to now seek a big move for a new challenge.

According to the latest from AS, it looks like Man Utd are most likely to win the race for Torres’ signature, with the coming weeks likely to be decisive.

This sounds encouraging for United fans, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed the club’s search for a new central defender this summer in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Romano claims Torres is one of the options being discussed, alongside Ajax youngster Jurrien Timber.

Still, this sounds like bad news for Chelsea, who were reported yesterday to still be in the running for Torres, as per El Periodico Mediterraneo, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Blues urgently need to strengthen at the back this summer as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will be out of contract.

Torres seems ideal to help replace those players, but he’d also have an important role at Old Trafford, giving new manager Erik ten Hag an upgrade on the unconvincing Harry Maguire.

Chelsea can offer Champions League football, however, so may be a more tempting option for the 25-year-old.