Real Madrid are in good shape heading into the Champions League final this weekend.

Los Blancos will be hoping to win their 14th Champions League title this weekend, in what is a rematch of the 2018 final.

Real Madrid won that final, in Kyiv, thanks to some Gareth Bale magic off the bench, and Liverpool will be out for revenge.

Heading into the big final in Paris, there have been a number of questions over fitness for Liverpool, but Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t have the same issues.

As detailed by Mundo Deportivo, all players are in training and working towards being available for Paris.

David Alaba and Marcelo are the only minor doubts having missed recent games, but both players will be available.

Even Eden Hazard is ready to play having missed much of the last two months with injury, and Bale will also be available in the French capital.

Liverpool won’t be getting any hand-outs in the way of injury issues for their opposition.