Mohamed Salah Liverpool contract talks to resume after Champions League final

Mohamed Salah is reportedly yet to make much progress on agreeing a new contract with Liverpool, but talks are set to resume after the Champions League final.

The Egypt international will be in action for the Reds against Real Madrid this weekend, hoping to play his part in delivering a seventh European Cup to Anfield.

Whatever happens that night, it’s also crucial for Liverpool to tie their star player down to a new deal, and talks are expected to start up again once the season comes to an end, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Liverpool remain hopeful of a compromise being reached, but it’s certainly a worry that this saga has dragged on for as long as it has.

Salah has just one more year to run on his current contract, and one imagines he’ll be a target for several top clubs around the world if no progress is made soon.

The former Roma forward has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most significant signings since he took over at Anfield, and it’s hard to imagine how the club could replace him.

Sadio Mane is also a worry for LFC right now as he also has just one year left to run on his contract.