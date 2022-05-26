Shay Given names six players who could join Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United legend Shay Given believes Eddie Howe should look to improve the spine of his team ahead of next season and gave some suggested signings for the Magpies to target this summer.

The 46-year-old was speaking on Optus Sport’s Premier League review show, where he discussed the upcoming transfer window for Newcastle, stating: “I was just looking through the league there before and you look at the spine of the team,”

“Henderson, there looks like there’s a strong possibility he could come to the football club and challenge Dubravka. Tarkowski at Burnley, perhaps, he’s on a free transfer. Kalvin Phillips at Leeds, I know Leeds fans won’t want to see him go but… Eriksen on a free as well.

“And then I think they need a striker. Ivan Toney maybe or Tammy Abraham, who’s had a great season in Italy.

“I think there’ll be four or five signings, but the right kind of people, the right kind of signings. I always think the spine of the team is so important.”

These signings would be more than welcome at Newcastle by the St. James’ Park faithful, especially the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kalvin Phillips.

A midfield three of Phillips with Eriksen and Bruno Guimaraes in front would strike fear into any of Newcastle’s rivals, especially when they are providing service to a striker like Ivan Toney whose numbers inside the box have been impressive this season.

The recruitment of all these would be very hard, of course, but Given’s suggestions are just examples of what to expect from Newcastle this summer.