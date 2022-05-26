Conte wants Spurs to seal transfer of world class player from his former club

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen for a potential transfer raid on his former club Inter Milan this summer.

The Italian tactician is said to have identified six targets for Spurs ahead of next season, with Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar one of his priorities, according to Fichajes.

Skriniar formed a key part of Conte’s title-winning team at Inter last season, and has generally shown himself to be one of the strongest defensive players in Europe in recent years.

The Slovakia international looks like he’d be a terrific addition to Tottenham if they could pull it off, with the club surely likely to be in a stronger position to perhaps mount a title challenger next term if they bring him in.

Spurs improved a lot after Conte took over this season, but they still only just scraped into the top four after a surprise slip-up from rivals Arsenal late on.

Someone with Skriniar’s quality and experience could be vital to help take THFC to the next level in 2022/23.

Conte is often demanding in the transfer market, but if you give him the players he wants he tends to pay you back with trophies.