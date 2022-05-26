Southampton keeping tabs on Manchester United star

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton are reportedly keeping an eye on the progress of James Garner at Manchester United.

Garner spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them to reach the playoff final. The young midfielder may be given a chance to impress new manager Erik ten Hag in the summer, but another loan move could also be an option.

According to The Athletic, Southampton are one of the clubs considering making a move for Garner, if he fails to be offered a first-team opportunity at Manchester United next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United confirm Brenden Aaronson as first signing of the summer
Aston Villa agree deal with Sevilla to sign Diego Carlos
Chelsea star announces his departure after almost five years at Stamford Bridge

Southampton have a lack of numbers in midfield, so bringing in Garner on loan would be a smart move. However, for Manchester United, it might not be the right place for his development, as it’s unlikely he will be a starter ahead of James Ward-Prowse or Oriol Romeu.

After impressing in the Championship, then a loan move is possibly next on the pathway in his career, but Southampton might not be the ideal destination.

If Nottingham Forest manage to gain promotion to the Premier League, then extending his loan stay could be the right option.

More Stories James Garner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.