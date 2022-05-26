Southampton are reportedly keeping an eye on the progress of James Garner at Manchester United.

Garner spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them to reach the playoff final. The young midfielder may be given a chance to impress new manager Erik ten Hag in the summer, but another loan move could also be an option.

According to The Athletic, Southampton are one of the clubs considering making a move for Garner, if he fails to be offered a first-team opportunity at Manchester United next season.

Southampton have a lack of numbers in midfield, so bringing in Garner on loan would be a smart move. However, for Manchester United, it might not be the right place for his development, as it’s unlikely he will be a starter ahead of James Ward-Prowse or Oriol Romeu.

After impressing in the Championship, then a loan move is possibly next on the pathway in his career, but Southampton might not be the ideal destination.

If Nottingham Forest manage to gain promotion to the Premier League, then extending his loan stay could be the right option.