Starting XI of free agents this summer – including Manchester United and Chelsea stars

With the loyalty in football disappearing, many players allow their contracts to run down to force a move.

This means every year, a host of players are searching for new clubs, and any interested parties are able to pick up some free transfers to improve their squad. Due to the lack of transfer fees, these players will often receive a hefty salary, so it makes sense financially for them to leave the club on a free.

Here is a starting eleven of players who will be searching for a new club this summer.

Goalkeeper – Walter Benitez

The Nice number one was nominated for goalkeeper of the year this season, and at the age of 29, still has plenty of years ahead of him.

Right-Back – Serge Aurier

The former Tottenham right-back showed signs of quality during his time in the Premier League, and could be a useful addition to a club in Europe. Still only 29, picking Aurier up on a free transfer could be a bargain this summer.

Centre-Back – Andreas Christensen

Christesen was a key part of the Chelsea defence this season, but due to the restrictions placed against the club, they’ve been unable to tie him down to a new contract.

Centre-Back – James Tarkowski

The Burnley defender decided against signing a new contract at the club after they failed to stay in the Premier League. The 29-year-old is a solid defender, and any Premier League club looking to shore up their defence should be considering a move for the England international.

Left-Back – Marcel Halstenberg

The RB Leipzig left-back has had an injury-hit season, but the 30-year-old could still be a useful addition to a lot of European clubs. The German international is also able to play at centre half, making him a versatile option.

Centre Midfield – Paul Pogba

The Manchester United man is one of the most talented players on the planet, on his day, but has endured a difficult time back in the Premier League. A move back to Juventus may suit, where he undoubtedly played his best football.

Centre Midfield – Florian Grillitsch

The Hoffenheim midfielder is still only 26-years-old and is also comfortable as a centre-back. A regular for his country, the Austrian man has a mix of experience and plenty of time left in his career.

Centre Midfield – Christian Eriksen

Since his move back to the Premier League, Eriksen has shown he still has the class to play at the top level. A move back to Italy won’t be possible due to his heart condition, but we could see him staying in England.

Left-wing – Ousmane Dembele

The Barcelona man could be leaving Spain this summer, and the 25-year-old is at a bit of a crossroads in his career. After a disappointing start at the club, the Frenchman has began to find a bit of form, but is yet to sign a new deal.

Right-wing – Paulo Dybala

Dybala has managed 15 goals this season, but Juventus have been unable to tie him down to a new deal as of yet. The Argentine can play anywhere across the front three and behind the striker, so could be a shrewd signing for many European clubs.

Striker – Luis Suarez

One of the more experienced heads on the list, Suarez’s contract at Atletico Madrid is up in the summer. The Uruguayan still managed 15 goals this season, showing he is still able to compete at the highest level.