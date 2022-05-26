Surprise Premier League club makes contact with Robert Lewandowski

Now that the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is over, the football world prepares to move on to its next and that looks like it will be Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Bayern Munich striker has asked to leave the club and will not sign a new contract which expires next season. The Bundesliga champions are adamant that the superstar will see out his current deal but the interest from Barcelona has been very consistent over the last few weeks.

According to Marca, Lewandowski has already reached an agreement with Barca over personal terms but the problem is Bayern Munich, who are not going to make it easy for their star player to leave the club and will seek a minimum of €50million for any potential transfer.

That €50million is causing problems for Barcelona as the club still has considerable financial issues and their plan was to pay €40million including add-ons but Bayern have no intention of selling the player for this amount reports Marca.

This has left the door open for others to potentially get involved and according to Todofichajes, Arsenal have contacted the striker to see his willingness to move to North London. The Gunners would are ready to make an offer that will satisfy Bayern and would be the man to replace the departing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

The big problem for Arsenal is the fact that they won’t be playing Champions League football next season, which is a necessity for the Polish striker; therefore, it would be hard to see a deal going through as Barcelona will most likely find a way to bring Lewandowski to the Camp Nou.