Exclusive: Liverpool “alert” to Aurelien Tchouameni situation as he reveals transfer plans to team-mates

Liverpool remain “alert” to Aurelian Tchouameni’s situation this summer, though he’s told his Monaco team-mates that he favours a transfer to Real Madrid.

This is according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with this deal now looking tricky for the Reds to get done.

Romano recently revealed that Liverpool had made direct contact with Tchouameni’s agent over a possible transfer, but since then it seems that Madrid have become the clear favourites for the France international’s signature.

Tchouameni has shone in Ligue 1, becoming regarded as one of the most highly rated young players in Europe, and he could have been a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, it now seems more likely that he’ll end up at the Bernabeu instead of Anfield.

“Aurelien Tchouameni told his teammates that his priority is Real Madrid, even sources inside Liverpool are sure that Tchouameni wants to give priority to negotiations with Real Madrid,” Romano has revealed.

“Paris Saint-Germain remain interested until the end, but Real Madrid are leading the race. Liverpool remain alert to the situation before focusing on other targets.”

LFC could do with exploring other midfield targets this summer as they never signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after his move to PSG a year ago.