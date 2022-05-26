Tomas Soucek and West Ham at a standstill over new contract

Ever since joining in 2020 from Slavia Prague, Tomas Soucek has been instrumental piece in West Ham’s midfield. His arrival was greeted with little in the way of fanfare but has since proved out to be one of their savvier pieces of business in recent years. Yet not all is rosy between Soucek and the club.

Alongside Declan Rice, the 27-year-old has been at the heart of two successful seasons for David Moyes, although recent months have been less impressive. The good form led West Ham to open new contract talks with the Czech midfield man, with a pay rise on the agenda.

According to The Guardian, those talks have stalled indefinitely. With a contract until 2024 (an option for a further year is also included), West Ham will feel they are negotiating from a position of strength. Soucek will be 29 by the time his current deal expires and is likely looking to cash in on what could be the last big contract of his career.

West Ham have had Soucek on the pitch for all but five matches in a season where they have been competing in four different competitions and will be keen to keep him happy.