Tottenham have preferred target for key left centre-back role following talks

Tottenham Hotspur are prioritising the signing of a left-sided centre-back this summer and have now identified their preferred target.

The Athletic reported last month that Spurs want a left-sided centre-back this summer to take over from Ben Davies in Antonio Conte’s preferred back three and named several targets that are on the shortlist.

That list has now been reduced to a top three by the recruitment team and the players are said to be Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, RB Leipzig’s Javier Gvardiol and Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Football Insider now reports that Bastoni is the number one target of Fabio Paratici and Conte following talks this week with the player’s representatives and a move for the 23-year-old would reunite the two Italians having worked together at Inter Milan.

Bastoni was given his debut at Inter by Conte during the 2019/20 season and that kick-started the young Italians’ development into one of the best in the world in his position at left centre-back.

This would be a very smart move for Spurs given the 23-year-old is used to playing in a back three, is a very modern styled centre-back and has previously worked with Conte as the North London club sets about closing the gap to the sides ahead in England.