Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets record straight on Victor Osimhen to Arsenal transfer rumours

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the rumoured Arsenal interest in a transfer move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

There has been speculation involving Osimhen and talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Romano insists he’s not aware of any negotiations taking place so far.

Osimhen has enjoyed an outstanding season in Serie A and is bound to have suitors, but it seems he is not currently Arsenal’s priority up front.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano set the record straight on these transfer rumours, and made it clear Arsenal have another priority over Osimhen up front.

“As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal,” Romano says. “So far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee.

“Arsenal are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus, who is the priority target, but who also interests other clubs.”

Osimhen transfer surely out of reach for Arsenal

It seems a deal for the in-form Nigeria international could be a bit of a pipe dream.

Napoli are notoriously tough negotiators and Arsenal don’t tend to splash the cash too often, so it seems we can count this out for the time being.

Arsenal fans will be disappointed, but, as Romano notes, Jesus remains the priority to strengthen up front, and the Brazil international has the added bonus of being proven in the Premier League anyway.

Look out for Romano’s full column later this morning for further details on Jesus’ potential move to the Emirates Stadium.