Video: Man City bound Julian Alvarez scores double hat-trick in 8-1 win

Man City bound Julian Alvarez netted a rare double hat-trick in an 8-1 victory over Peru’s Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League) last night.

According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old signed for the City on Deadline Day in January on a five-and-half-year deal, with the Premier League side paying River Plate a fee in the region of £14m for the young Argentine – who will link up with Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer.

Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the most gifted young players in South America and made history on Wednesday by becoming the first player in River Plate’s 121-year history to score six goals in a single game.

? Julián Álvarez, el primer jugador de River que convierte 6? goles en un mismo partido ?? ?? 121 años y la historia se sigue escribiendo… pic.twitter.com/b0gscOrluE — River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 26, 2022

The scoring spree started on the 15th minute and ended on minute 85, with Argentine scoring a hat-trick on either side of the half. This will surely get Man City fans excited about his arrival as the Manchester club are also set to welcome the arrival of a certain Erling Haaland.

All six goals of Alvarez’s incredible night can be seen below.