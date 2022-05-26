Video: Unique footage of iconic 1999 Champions League final goal

As the Champions League final nears on Saturday evening, memories across Europe come bubbling up for those lucky enough to have been involved in one. Incredibly, so has a new perspective from the 1999 Champions League final.

Along with Liverpool in 2005, Manchester United can lay claim to the most iconic Champions League final comeback. A goal down to Bayern Munich as the game entered stoppage time, United launched a remarkable comeback culminating in Ole Gunnar Solksjaer‘s prodded finish from close range.

23 years ago today. ? My Dad snuck his camcorder into the Nou Camp. He didn't film any of the game, but got it out for the last 5 minutes. This is one of the greatest things I've ever seen. We've never shared this footage, until now… #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/EX6mBcP2Mc — Thomas Coxhead (@iamcoxhead) May 26, 2022

On Thursday, Thomas Coxhead shared footage of that goal that had never made it to the masses, explaining that his father had taken a camcorder into the match. Thinking to get it out for the final five minutes of the game, he ended up capturing a moment that will live nearly as long in the memory as it will online.

Before the era of smartphones, film from the stands of the football stadium was rare. These days it feels as if the great moments are often captured from all angles, which has its benefits, but also receives significant backlash from those who feel it harms the atmosphere for people to be on their phones during matches.