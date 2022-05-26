Virgil van Dijk has sent a warning to Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League final.

Liverpool have revenge on their minds having lost to Los Blancos in the final of the 2018 final, in Kyiv.

Gareth Bale proved the difference on that occasion, and it was heartbreak for the Reds, who did manage to make up for it by going one better the following year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already proved themselves, winning a number of titles since 2018 across the Premier League, domestic cups and in Europe.

But the clash with Real Madrid is a significant milestone because of the defeat to the Spanish giants four years ago.

The Reds will be desperate to signpost their growth as a team with a win over Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

And ahead of the big game in Paris, Reds defender has not only declared his fitness, but he has sent a warning to the Spanish club.

“I am well, perfectly well,” he told Liverpool’s club media. “No problems and I’m excited for Saturday.

“I’m enjoying a bit of a break after playing so many games, so many tense moments. I think taking that little hit in the FA Cup final was a sign that my body needed to rest.

“Now I feel perfectly fine and I’m looking forward to a special night

“We have grown a lot, we have more experience and some new players, and many others who continue.

“Our way of playing has changed, it was our first final together. When you live in a final you take away a lot of things, it happened to us in Madrid.

“We played against one of the best teams in the history of the Champions League and we will have to be very good to lift, hopefully, the trophy.”