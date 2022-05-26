West Ham United are focused on a potential transfer move to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano named the England international as someone the Hammers were keen on, and one imagines this will come as exciting news for the club’s fans.

Ward-Prowse has just had a hugely impressive season in the Premier League, establishing himself as a terrific all-rounder in the middle of the park, whilst also catching the eye with his superb record with goals from free-kicks.

Southampton didn’t have the best season, however, so one can imagine Ward-Prowse could be tempted by a potential move to West Ham, who continue to develop well under David Moyes.

“West Ham have been linked with (Kalvin) Phillips in the recent past, but I don’t expect them to be serious contenders for him now. Instead, the Hammers are now focused on Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as an appreciated player for the midfield, but he is not an easy target,” Romano wrote in his exclusive column.

West Ham’s focus, however, will surely be on signings up front, with that being a more obvious area of weakness in Moyes’ squad.

Still, if Ward-Prowse can join as well at some point, that could end up being very smart business indeed by the east London giants, as goals from midfield are a useful bonus for any side.