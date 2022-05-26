West Ham and Everton are interested in signing Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, after his relegation from the Premier League with Burnley.

Cornet finished as Burnley’s top Premier League goalscorer this season, ending with nine goals, six higher than second place. Unfortunately, his goals weren’t enough to keep the Lancashire club in the Premier League, and the demotion from the top division has triggered a release clause in his contract.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cornet has a £17.5m relegation release clause, and West Ham are Everton are considering exploring that option.

Cornet was playing in the Champions League as lately as 2020, so there’s little chance the Ivoirian will be wanting to play in the Championship.

If Cornet is looking to force a move away from the club, then Burnley may accept an offer lower than his release clause.

The 25-year-old is still young in football terms, and could be yet to reach his peak. Bringing in a player who has proven he can score goals in the Premier League in a poor side for a fee of £17.5m, could be a bargain in the modern game.