West Ham to sell £40m man after bust-up with David Moyes

West Ham FC
West Ham may be forced to alter their transfer strategy this summer in order to cover the central midfield spot. Yet it’s not to substitute Declan Rice.

Reports have emerged that Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek has been involved in an argument with David Moyes, as per Football Insider. The Hammers will now be under pressure to make a decision on his future, unless Moyes and Soucek can reconcile their differences. There was little more information about the extent of the issue nor the subject of the problem.

Soucek has been instrumental for Moyes.

This does however come off the back of reports about Soucek’s contract negotiations hitting a wall. West Ham had been discussing a new deal for the 27-year-old in order to better reflect his value to a team performing admirably in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

If West Ham do feel forced to sell Soucek, they may well receive a decent fee for him but finding a replacement could be difficult, no matter how much they have to do it. Soucek’s presence in midfield is not easily replicated and he suits Moyes’ system down to the ground.

  1. Another ridiculous article. There has been no bust up between Moyes and Soucek, stop spreading rubbish.

