West Ham to sell £40m man after bust-up with David Moyes

West Ham may be forced to alter their transfer strategy this summer in order to cover the central midfield spot. Yet it’s not to substitute Declan Rice.

Reports have emerged that Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek has been involved in an argument with David Moyes, as per Football Insider. The Hammers will now be under pressure to make a decision on his future, unless Moyes and Soucek can reconcile their differences. There was little more information about the extent of the issue nor the subject of the problem.