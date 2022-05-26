Four reasons Mikel Arteta thinks Gabriel Jesus transfer would be perfect for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has four key reasons for wanting to bring in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in this summer’s transfer window.

The Brazil international has been a big success in his time at the Etihad Stadium, despite not always being a guaranteed starter for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arteta will know the player well from his time on Guardiola’s staff at City, and the Evening Standard have explained why he’s so keen to work with him again.

The report explains that Arteta sees four of Jesus’ characteristics as being ideal for what he wants in his Gunners side up front, with his pace, dribbling, finishing and work rate the key qualities that he likes most.

Arsenal lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, which now looks like a gamble that backfired badly for the club, while Alexandre Lacazette is close to the end of his contract.

The Evening Standard note that Eddie Nketiah could sign a new contract at Arsenal, but there’s clearly still the need for a signing like Jesus for next season.