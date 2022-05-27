West Ham could be about to make Alphonse Areola a permanent fixture between the sticks.

Italian outlet TMW has reported that the Frenchman would like to remain at the London club, even though he hasn’t managed to replace Fabiankski as the West Ham number one.

Areola played just 18 games for West Ham this season 8 of which were clean sheets after joining West Ham on a season-long loan but with Fabianski out of contract next month, this could mean Areola could become the club’s new number one should the deal go ahead.

It has also been reported by Italian outlet Gianluca Dimarzio that West Ham are keen to activate their right-to-buy loan for Areola from PSG and remain at the Hammers.