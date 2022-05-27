£75,000-per week Newcastle United winger wanted by Everton

Newcastle United could be in for a shock departure this summer with Everton eyeing pacey winger Miguel Almiron.

It has been revealed by The Sun that Frank Lampard’s Toffees are keen to sign Newcastle United’s Paraguay international.

With the Magpies set to have a busy transfer window under their new owners, Eddie Howe has hinted there will be both incomings and outgoings as the boss looks to transform the Toon this summer in preparation for next season.

After their heavy 5-0 defeat against Manchester City earlier in the season, Eddie explained there would be an “evolution not revolution” in the transfer market.

However, according to these latest reports, one player who could be the first out of the St James’ Park exit is Almiron.

Since joining the club from MLS side Atlanta three seasons ago, Almiron, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 123 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals along the way.