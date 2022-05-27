Agents of Liverpool star meet with Bayern Munich over shock £25m move

The latest Liverpool transfer news could not have come at a worse time for manager Jurgen Klopp, who is in the process of preparing his team for a mammoth Champions League final against Real Madrid later this weekend.

The Reds will be desperate to get one back over their European rivals following a 3-1 defeat in the 2018 final.

However, ahead of 2018’s blockbuster re-run, Klopp has been dealt a massive transfer blow after recent reports appear to suggest attacker Sadio Mane is in talks to join German giants Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claims representatives of the Senegal international have recently held talks with Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

It has been suggested that both camps met in Mallorca 10 days ago where a possible £25m (€30m) deal was discussed.

Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool?

Despite how influential Mane has been, the former Southampton winger has just one year left on his deal, therefore, should he have his heart set on a move, Liverpool will have no choice but to sanction a transfer if they’re to receive any kind of fee for the player’s services.

Discussing his Anfield future with Sky Sports after his side’s recent FA Cup final win, the 30-year-old, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League [final], if I’m staying or not.

“What I want to say now is I am fully focused on the Champions League and winning it, which is far more important for me and the Liverpool fans.

“That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.”

Since signing for the Reds from the Saints back in 2016, Mane has gone on to feature in 268 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 168 goals along the way.

After helping the team to lift six major trophies, the 30-year-old’s importance to the side can not be underestimated and fans will be hoping the winger opts against joining Bayern Munich in favour of signing a new deal with the Reds.