Andy Carroll has been pictured in bed with another woman ahead of his wedding.

It has been a disappointing year for the former England striker, who was released from West Brom at the end of this campaign.

Fortunately, the veteran frontman has a wedding to look forward to, but he may well have dropped the ball.

Carroll is due to get married to former The Only Way is Essex star Billi Mucklow this summer.

And ahead of the wedding, Mucklow set off for Dubai for her hen do, before being joined by Carroll, who had his stag do in the UAE.

After an evening on the booze, it seems Carroll – who is a father of four – invited bar manager Ms Wilkey back to his room, as detailed by The Sun.

Ms Wilkey then snapped pictures next to Carroll in bed and also had a photo in the mirror, wearing his personalised dress robe.

She then sent the phots back to her friends in the UK via Snapchat, and they were later leaked.

Tomorrow’s front page: Footie star Andy Carroll passes out with a blonde after a day of partying – two weeks before his wedding to reality TV’s Billi Mucklow https://t.co/yfCvaZ4dml pic.twitter.com/2KmcyBPszn — The Sun (@TheSun) May 26, 2022

In an interview with The Sun, however, Wilkey has said there was no sexual incident, so the wedding may still be on after all.

She said: “It was an afterparty. We all went back to his hotel. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that, there was three of us in the room.”

The wedding is set to take place in two weeks, according to the report.