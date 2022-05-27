Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey.

Mikel Arteta is said to want more depth at full-back, and the youngster could prove an interesting option.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A with Bologna, making 36 league appearances this season and missing just two games.

Ahead of this summer, Hickey has attracted plenty of interest, but few clubs have been as strongly linked as Arsenal.

The Gunners have reportedly been in talks for the last couple of weeks, and reports in Italy claim a deal has now been agreed.

According to Fanta Calcio, the Gunners have agreed a £21million deal for Hickey, and the deal is ‘done’.

It’s claimed West Ham submitted a lower bid and will miss out, while interest from other Premier League clubs hasn’t materialised into offers.

Arsenal now look set to get their man, and they could have a Scot on both flanks, with Kieran Tierney on the right and Hickey on the left.

Though, it’s unlikely Hickey will be thrust into an instant starting position heading into next season.