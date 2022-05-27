Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of 19-year-old Man City youth star

Borussia Dortmund are arguably the sport’s best club when it comes to maximising profit.

The Bundesliga giants are known for their ability to conduct shrewd transfer business that has included reaping huge financial rewards on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mats Hummels, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In an effort to plan for their next big turnover, the club have announced the signing of Manchester City youth winger Jayden Braaf.

MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool “alert” to Aurelien Tchouameni situation as he reveals transfer plans to team-mates

Following his contract expiring at the end of the most recent campaign, Dortmund’s capture of Braaf, 19, means the German side has secured the player with no fee attached.

Confirming the deal on their official website, the Black and Yellows wrote: “Borussia Dortmund have signed Dutch youth international Jayden Braaf.

“The 19-year-old attacking talent comes on a free transfer from Manchester City and has signed a contract with Dortmund that runs until June 30, 2025.”

In contention to make Dortmund’s senior first team, now under the guidance of one of Europe’s most development-focused teams, Braaf is certain to shine in Germany’s top flight.

During his time with the Citizens’ youth academy, the teenage attacker, who signed from PSV back in 2018, went on to feature in 42 youth matches, scoring 12 goals and providing a further four assists, across all competitions.