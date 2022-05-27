Brighton and Hove Albion considering summer move for Man United outcast

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the lookout for a new centre-back signing this summer and Graham Potter could be turning his attention to one of Manchester United’s defenders.

According to Football Insider, Potter is an admirer of centre-back Axel Tuenzebe and with the recent departure of Dan Burn, who joined Newcastle United in January, Tuanzebe could serve as a perfect, and cost-effective, replacement.

Tuanzebe, 24, is due to return to Old Trafford this summer and with his contract set to expire in just 12-months’ time, it would be fair to assume that the Red Devils could look to cash in on the Englishman rather than see him depart for free this time next year.

The Bunia-born centre-back has been on a series of loan spells over the last few seasons with his latest spell being for Italian club Napoli.

However, after failing to force his way into manager Luciano Spalletti’s first-team plans, Tuanzebe made just two appearances before suffering an injury at the beginning of February.

Explaining to reporters his decision to omit Tuanzebe from Napoli’s UEFA registration, Spalletti, as quoted by Tutto Napoli, said: “I explain it badly, but then you have to explain to me the exclusion of another to include him. The moment you never want to be a coach is when you call a player in the office to tell him why he doesn’t play the tournament.”

Manchester United’s new boss Erik ten Hag will need to make a number of big changes this summer, including clearing the squad of redundant players and bringing in some much needed new talent, especially if the Red Devils have serious ambition to get back to title-challenging ways, therefore, seeing Tuanzebe moved on would not come as a huge surprise.