Chelsea face a big asking price in their reported bid to land a new left-back.

The Blues have already invested significantly at left-back, having signed Ben Chilwell for big money from Leicester City.

But they are already being tipped to sign another one, with Brighton’s Marc Cucurella is the may being eyed.

The Spaniard has been with Brighton for just one season so far, but he has been a sensation, earning the club’s player of the season.

According to the The Sun, the Seagulls are asking for as much as £45million to sell Cucurella this season, despite paying a touch over £15million to sign him from Getafe last summer.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2026, and having only just signed him, Brighton are not in the mood to offload Cucurella on the cheap.

That means Chelsea will have to pay big – something they may be able to do under their new owners – and there is also a potential battle.

Manchester City and Tottenham are also said to be interested.