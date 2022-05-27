Chelsea star hints at move on social media

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku might have just hinted at a move by removing Chelsea from his Instagram bio.

The Belgian rejoined the Blues last summer in a big-money move but has failed to live up to expectations as the striker spent a lot of the campaign on the bench after a controversial interview with Sky Italia back in January.

Lukaku has scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances this season and has looked nothing like the star who guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season.

This comes after a report from Daily Mail stated that Lukaku was on a long list of players that could leave Stamford Bridge this summer and could this latest move from the Chelsea striker be a hint about his future?

Opening the door for Chelsea to move for Lewandowski

Chelsea were reported to have Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski on their radar by the Guardian this month and should Lukaku leave, this could open up the door for the London club to make a move for the goal machine.

The Polish striker has been consistently linked to Barcelona ever since the uncertainty over his future arose and according to Marca, Lewandowski has already reached an agreement with the Catalan side over personal terms but the problem is Bayern Munich, who are not going to make it easy for their star player to leave the club and will seek a minimum of €50million for any potential transfer.

Chelsea would have an advantage over Barcelona financially and could give Bayern what they want, whilst offering the player a better deal than the La Liga giants.

This would be a big first signing for Chelsea’s new owners and would be a statement to win over the fans early. For that to happen though, Lukaku would have to move and that remains to be seen.