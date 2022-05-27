Crystal Palace set to sign former Spurs target

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Sam Johnstone on a free transfer after interest from Spurs in recent weeks.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Palace have agreed contract terms with the shot-stopper and that the West Brom man will sign the deal and finalise the move.

Johnstone is out of contract at the end of the season after failing to renew his deal with West Brom. The 29-year-old has been at the Hawthorns since 2018 and was very impressive last season in the Premier League, which resulted in the keeper receiving an England call up.

Johnstone was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham over the last few weeks and earlier this month the Mirror reported that Spurs were set to win the race for the West Brom keeper beating Manchester United to the deal.

This potential deal has clearly fallen through, as Spurs have now opted to sign Fraser Forster for free this summer reports The Athletic and Palace are set to land Johnstone.

Crystal Palace’s number one this season has been Vicente Guaita, who now looks set to be replaced by the Englishman.