Leeds United narrowly managed to avoid being relegated back to the Championship this season.

The Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, managed to nick all three points with an unlikely late winner against Brentford on the final day of this season which saw rivals Burnley relegated alongside both Watford and Norwich City.

Raphinha’s opening strike was cancelled out by Sergio Canos before Jack Harrison bagged the game’s winner in the 94th-minute.

However, despite retaining their top-flight status, Marsch’s Whites are braced for the possibility of losing some of their best players.

The likes of Raphinha and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are two leading candidates to depart Elland Road this summer with the former close to joining Barcelona.

Leading football transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizo Romano recently revealed that the Catalan giants are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the technically gifted Brazilian.

Barcelona are in well advanced talks with Deco for Raphinha as summer target since one month, but the official negotiation with Leeds won’t start now – it will take some time. ?? #FCB Ajax winger Antony is highly rated but considered too expensive at current conditions. pic.twitter.com/sZPjrCD25O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2022

Phillips, on the other hand, is believed to be wanted by a host of top clubs, including Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United (Daily Mail).

Elsewhere, in addition to Raphinha and Phillips, according to a recent report from 90min, winger Harrison has now emerged as a target for both Everton and West Ham United.

Speaking to The Times recently about how Marsch’s arrival has impacted his game, Harrison said: “Jesse has definitely challenged me. There are moments where maybe I let a defender get in front of me. Jesse’s creating this mentality of, ‘No, don’t allow them anything, be aggressive.’

“I’m doing my best to do everything that he’s asking for and it’s tough at times. It’s just not taking anything from anyone.

“If there’s a challenge it’s making sure I’m going in, going all the way through and doing everything I can to win the ball. When attacking, it’s just being ruthless. It’s about having this mentality. Kalvin’s a great example, whether it’s a challenge or a pass, he has that mentality.”

However, with the possibility of a transfer on the cards, although it isn’t yet known how Raphinha’s impending departure may affect the club’s willingness to offload their other first-choice winger, it certainly appears that both Premier League sides view the English attacker as an ideal summer signing.

Although Frank Lampard’s Toffees, who also came close to relegation, will be eyeing their own mini-rebuild, the Hammers, in particular, will be in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements.

The club recently announced on their official site that first-team quartet Andriy Yarmolenko, David Martin, Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

