Highly-rated Premier League midfielder drops massive Hammers transfer hint

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is one player who has been heavily linked with a move this summer.

Since his arrival at the Amex Stadium from French side Lille back in 2018, the industrious Malian midfielder has grown to become one of the English Premier League’s best defensive midfielders.

However, with his deal set to expire in just 12-months’ time, this summer looks to be the Seagulls’ last chance to secure a decent transfer fee and that could pave the way for one of the league’s biggest clubs to poach a serious talent.

Although the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked in the past (The Athletic), the latest in the ongoing saga comes from the player himself, who, after updating his social media profile, appears to have dropped a major hint regarding his future.

Eagled-eyed fans have been quick to spot that the Mali international has removed any photos associated with Brighton and Hove Albion and also included a ‘hammer emoji’ into his biography – a symbol synonymous with West Ham.