Leeds United could renew their interest in long-term target Rodrigo De Paul this summer with the club’s sporting director, Victor Orta, said to be an admirer.

This is according to transfer insider Dean Jones who has been writing for GIVEMESPORT about all things Leeds ahead of this summer’s window.

The Journalist said: “They have been trying to get him since 2020 and while he is part of an Atletico Madrid side that have higher ambitions than Leeds right now, his output dropped this season and he just might fancy a switch,”

“Victor Orta is an admirer and this could be the sort of statement Leeds look to make before big investment comes at the back end of the year. It won’t be easy – but he’s worth dreaming about.”

According to the Guardian, Leeds were heavily linked with De Paul a couple of years ago but the Argentine midfielder made the move to Atletico Madrid instead.

Although Jones refers to De Paul’s decrease in output, the Atletico midfielder has been very good for the La Liga side this season and was one of the club’s most important players. Of course, it could have been better for the Argentine but the 28-year-old will certainly want to improve and take the club forward next season as his current contract doesn’t expire until 2026.

Leeds survived relegation on the last day of the season this campaign and will look to add bodies to avoid that scenario again next year. That will unlikely include De Paul, as this is a deal that looks very unlikely to happen.